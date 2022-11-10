Suspect arrested for 'false alarm' that canceled classes Thursday at Bruceville-Eddy ISD

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A suspect has been arrested for creating a "false alarm" that canceled classes Thursday at Bruceville-Eddy ISD, police said.

Around 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, officers launched an investigation in regard to threats circulating around the junior high school, according to the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department.

Sometime after, police said they received information that prompted a full criminal investigation into the matter.

Bruceville-Eddy police said they later obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect that same night.

This investigation would ultimately result in the district announcing that all classes would be canceled on Thursday, November 10.

Bruceville-Eddy police said the suspect was arrested at 8:17 a.m Thursday.

"BEISD made the right decision," Bruceville-Eddy Chief of Police Michael Dorsey said in a statement.

"The Administration did what they felt was necessary to protect their students and staff in a response to the threat that was made,"

Dorsey closed by stating that the police department will "take any threats made against the school seriously, and any allegation of a threat will prompt a criminal investigation and could result in criminal charges being filed."

Chief Dorsey's warning comes as a number of Central Texas districts have gone under lockdown after receiving threats.

The FBI has since released a statement regarding the rising number of "hoax threats" being reported at Texas schools.

Meanwhile, it's reported that 21 lives could have been saved at Uvalde had they received medical attention sooner, sparking further debate on emergency response protocols.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.