Bruceville-Eddy ISD cancels school Thursday following "credible threat"

David Goldman/AP
Posted at 12:02 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 01:02:39-05

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX — Classes at Bruceville-Eddy ISD are canceled for Thursday, following what the district calls a "credible threat."

The district says on its Facebook page that the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department is now investigating that threat.

Despite the cancellation, Bruceville-Eddy ISD says bus routes for special needs Moody and McGregor students will still run.

The district has not released any further information about the threat, but says it will have more details later in the day Thursday.

