Florence ISD releases students early due to 'potential threat': Officials

FLORENCE, Texas — A "potential threat" caused a Central Texas school district to release students early this morning, officials said.

Florence ISD is reporting that Wednesday morning they became aware of a "potential threat."

"We are working with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of that threat," Florence ISD said in a statement.

"We will continue to communicate with parents and community as new information becomes available."

At this time, the district has not disclosed any details regarding this "potential threat."

"Out of an abundance of caution, Florence ISD is releasing all students early," the district said in a statement.

The district allowed families to pick up their children at the campus.

Additionally, children were released via their regular bus schedule.

Officials said additional arrangements were made for children whose guardians were not at home during this early release.

"Student and staff safety is always our first priority." the district said.