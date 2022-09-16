FBI releases statement following rise in false 'active shooter' threats at Texas schools

Following a string of false "active shooter" threats at Texas schools, including one made at Waco High on Tuesday, the FBI released a statement on Thursday.

FBI Houston said it is aware of the numerous swatting incidents, and said while they can't "indicate a specific and credible threat" they are gathering information.

"The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," said the post. "While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

According to the FBI, the "crime of swatting" has real consequences.

One Waco High mother said it was "worst case scenario" for her to first hear the news that something was going on at her son's school.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," said the FBI.