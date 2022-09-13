Multiple agencies on the scene of 'situation' at Waco High School

WACO, Texas — A large police presence has been reported at Waco High School.

Waco police said they are aware of the situation and that multiple agencies are on the scene, however, in an update police said there is no indication of an active shooter at the school.

"WPD officers and agencies are still clearing the building to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty," said police.

25 News reporter Alicia Naspretto spoke with a Waco ISD representative regarding the situation at the school.

Police said parents can go to the BASE for reunification with their students.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.