'Worst case scenario': Waco ISD parents respond to false active shooter call

WACO, Texas — Multiple police agencies responded to calls of an active shooter at Waco High School on Tuesday.

After clearing the campus, Waco police confirmed the calls were a false alarm and no shots were fired at the school.

"It's the worst case scenario for a mother to hear that something is going on at the school where my son is," Waco ISD mother Selsa Perez said.

Perez's son is a sophomore at Waco High. She said she was in contact with her son as soon as the rumors started.

"I said 'okay son, they say there's an active shooter, did you hear anything?' he said 'no mom, I didn't hear anything.' I said 'okay son, you're safe there's cops all around and they're trying to get everyone situated and you all safe."

Students were evacuated off campus as police worked to clear the building.

They were then reunited with family just after 4 p.m. at the Base Extraco Center.

"All of this tells us that they are prepared for something can happen like it's happening all over the place," Perez said.

Perez said she was thankful for the quick response by police and school staff, despite there not being a real threat.

"We do train year round whether it be students doing drills or teachers doing trainings," Waco ISD's Alice Jauregui said during a press conference. "Waco ISD PD does all the required trainings and so much more to make sure we are prepared for these incidents."

The district called this an apparent "hoax" and said other districts across the state also had similar false alarm calls.

It does not appear any school actually had an active shooter, answering the prayers of many parents.

"I pray for him," Perez said. "I tell him to pray as soon as he gets out of the car to pray it's a good day."