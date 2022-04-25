Killeen police launching new mental health program

Killeen police said they will be launching a new mental health program in the City of Killeen.

The program, "Killeen Cares" launches 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, at Texas A&M University-Central Texas’ Bernie Beck Founders Hall. It will be held in conjunction with the Killeen Branch NAACP and A&M-Central Texas, according to police.

"The Killeen Police Department recognizes the seriousness and the complexities of mental illness in our society," said police. "Our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to serve our citizens who suffer from mental illness with quality, professional and compassionate service."

The new program follows an officer-involved shooting on April 5, where a man causing a disturbance outside a convenience store was shot by a Killeen officer.

The man's mother spoke up and shared with 25 News that he had been battling depression and suicidal thoughts just before the incident transpired.

An investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers determined that the officer could return to his position following the incident.

"Knowing this valuable information can give the officers the tools they need for a better approach to citizen interaction," said Killeen police.