Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Killeen

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man causing a disturbance was shot by a Killeen officer outside a convenience store.

Killeen police said just before 5 p.m. officers dispatched to the Mickeys on Elms Road and TX 195 in reference to a disturbance.

Police received a call from employees at the convenience store, and officers arrived to find a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

An altercation ensued, and an officer with the Killeen Police Department tried using a taser on the individual during the incident. The officer was unable to stop the individual and therefore discharged his firearm, according to police.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital and is now in surgery, according to police. No other information on his condition is available at this time.

The Texas Rangers are on the scene investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Killeen police said the officer is on administrative leave, per protocol. No other injuries were reported.