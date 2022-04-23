Family of man shot by Killeen police wants answers

Ralph Sebexen, 27, was shot at Mickey's convenience store on Tuesday, April 5, where witnesses say he caused a disturbance.

His mother Angela Sebexen spoke up and shared he had been battling depression and suicidal thoughts just before the incident transpired.

She said, “He will never be right he will never have an intestine his livers always gonna be jacked up, he's constantly bleeding, he is yellow… my son is yellow.”

Angela said her son was shot in the side of his chest through his liver. He is currently on life support and last week medical professionals said he had a 10 percent chance of surviving.

The 27-year-old was born and raised in Killeen and worked at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Killeen.

Now he's fighting for his life his mother says.

She also shared comments about the officer who allegedly shot Ralph, "This is supposed to be an officer a veteran of 16 years right, 16 years is what the paper said I’m going by what they reported, after 16 years you would think you’d know how to take down somebody without mortally shooting them.”

Killeen Police Department shared it's now an open and active investigation with the Texas Rangers and they will not comment until the investigation is complete.

While they remain quiet, Sebexen's mom speaks up for her son ... “Still they don’t know whether he’s going to make it or not and this is two weeks later.”