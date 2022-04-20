Killeen officer back on duty following shooting outside convenience store: Report

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen officer involved in an April 5 shooting outside a convenience store has returned to the line of duty, said police.

An investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers has determined Officer Devin Hill, a 16-year veteran of the department, can return to his position following the incident.

Killeen police said that just before 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Mickeys on Elms Road and TX 195 in reference to a disturbance.

Police had received a call from employees at the convenience store, and officers arrived to find a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

An altercation ensued, and Officer Hill tried using a taser on the individual during the incident, said police.

Hill was unable to stop the individual and therefore discharged his firearm, according to police.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery, said police.

No other information on his condition is available at this time.

No other injuries were reported.