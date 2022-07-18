Belton High School student charged with murder released on bond

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Belton High School student accused of murder has been released from jail after a bond reduction, officials said.

Caysen Tyler Allison was charged in May with the murder of a classmate.

Allison was released at 2:20 p.m. Friday from Bell County Jail. His bonds had been reduced to $190,000 — $175,000 on the murder charge bond and $15,000 for his assault causes bodily injury charge bond.

His bond was originally set at $1 million.

His release will require him to wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Providing a sworn statement, Allison told police that he stabbed 18-year-old Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr. with a knife during a fight in a bathroom.