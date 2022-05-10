Watch
Suspect in Belton High stabbing now charged with assaulting family member

Posted at 10:07 PM, May 09, 2022
The 18-year-old suspect charged with murder after his classmate was fatally stabbed on campus is now being charged with assaulting a family member.

Caysen Tyler Allison's additional Class A charge raises his bond by $15,000. It is not clear where the additional charge comes from.

He was officially charged with murder on Wednesday, after being screened for a felony during a 48-hour hold.

"Charges had been pending as investigators and prosecutors worked the case together," said police.

Allison provided a sworn statement, stating that he stabbed Ramirez Jr. during a fight between them, according to an affidavit.

"Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video end[ed] abruptly," said the arrest affidavit.

Allison remains in custody at Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $1,015,000.

