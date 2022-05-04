Belton ISD, police investigating fatal on-campus stabbing

The Belton Independent School District and law enforcement are investigating after a student was fatally stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom on Tuesday.

Belton Chief of Police Gene Ellis said Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr. died from his injuries.

“Our community is devastated to lose one of our students, Jose Ramirez, Jr. Administrators are working with Belton Police Department to ensure our students are able to return to school as swiftly and safely as possible,” the school district said.

Belton ISD said it is working with Belton police to ensure a swift return to classes for students.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they continue the investigation," said Belton ISD. "We are partnering with community services, as well as our own counseling staff, to appropriately meet the needs of students and staff as they cope with yesterday's events."

Additional information, including a decision about holding school, will be provided in an upcoming update.

"Our primary goal is to take care of students, staff, and community," said the school district.

An 18-year-old, Caysen Tyler Allison, is in custody and being screened for a felony with a 48-hour hold. His bond will be set upon being charged.

