Classmates remember teen killed at Belton High School

BELTON, Texas — Family and friends gathered to honor the Belton High School student that died after a stabbing incident at the high school on Tuesday morning.

Police said 18-year-old Belton High senior, Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr., passed away on Tuesday afternoon after succumbing to his injuries.

Community members met on Tuesday night at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton for Mass followed by a balloon release in his memory.

One of the students in attendance, Martin Martinez, said he had known Ramirez since childhood.

"Since basically elementary. Grew up with him. Football, sports, everything," Martinez said.

Classmates said Ramirez was known for his comedic personality.

"Even through the dullest moments, he always knew how to make you crack a smile, know how to crack a joke, know how to make you laugh," Martinez said.

Another close friend, Joseph Sandoval, agreed.

"You could be the saddest person on Earth and Joe will always find a way to crack a joke, make you laugh," Sandoval said.

Christ the King Church said Ramirez did not attend the church, but they wanted to do whatever they could to support the grieving community.