Arrest affidavit: Video footage, 18-year-old's admission to classmate's murder obtained by police

A Belton High School student was stabbed multiple times in an on-campus bathroom, and sustained injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arm, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 25 News.

Officers responded to a call from school security in reference to witnesses on the scene who reported that 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison had assaulted classmate Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.,18, according to the affidavit.

Police said Caysen Tyler Allison was found at his home, about 20 minutes after the incident where he fled on foot. He was arrested and booked into Bell County Jail.

"Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video end[ed] abruptly," said the arrest affidavit.

Allison provided a sworn statement, stating that he stabbed Ramirez Jr. during a fight between them, according to the affidavit.

"A search warrant was executed on Allison's residence where police recovered a folding knife..." said the affidavit.

Allison was charged with murder on Wednesday with a bond set at $1 million.

For more: Belton High School student officially charged with murder