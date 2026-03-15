Turning Point USA tour coming to Baylor

WACO, Texas — The Turning Point USA Tour will stop in Waco next month.

The tour announced that the event will be held at 6:30pm on Wednesday, April 22 at Baylor University.

According to Turning Point's website, the visit will feature Donald Trump, Jr., Border Czar Tom Homan, and Benny Johnson. They're being hosted by Baylor's TPUSA chapter.

Click here for more details on the Waco tour stop.

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