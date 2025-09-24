Texas A&M Turning Point USA chapter sees membership surge following Charlie Kirk's assassination

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Nearly two weeks after Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Turning Point USA chapter at Texas A&M University has experienced an unexpected surge in membership, growing from the high 60s and 70s to more than 500 members.

"When you're suppressed in some way or if there's a disagreement, it should only fuel the fire inside of you to go on and believe what you believe in even more fully," said Kathryn Vieceli, a Texas A&M Turning Point USA member.

The campus community continues to process Kirk's death, with the vigil now concluded but the impact still deeply felt across Texas A&M.

"I didn't understand why someone would kill someone that was just like, you know, having regular conversations. We have conversations like that about philosophy, religion, politics, your different beliefs like every day on college campuses, and so to see someone died from that was really heartbreaking," Vieceli said.

Turning Point USA Faculty adviser, Matt Haydon said the membership increase caught the organization by surprise.

"We're at about 500 to mid 500s now. So, previously we were in the high like 60s, 70s," Haydon said.

For students like Vieceli, the tragedy has become a catalyst for growth rather than retreat.

"I think it shows instead of something becoming a stopping point, it's becoming the turning point, exactly like what the name is all about," Vieceli said.

Looking ahead, Vieceli hopes the organization will expand beyond U.S. borders.

"I hope that it expands that they're not only like chapters in the United States, but also chapters in different colleges and different universities," Vieceli said.

Haydon emphasized the organization's commitment to continuing its mission despite the recent tragedy.

"My hope is that students and people in general will look and say no, I'm not going to be scared and be afraid to share my opinions. That my opinions are valid, my opinions matter just as much as anybody else's," Haydon said.

The organization wants to assure the community that despite recent events, Turning Point USA remains committed to fostering open dialogue and standing strong in their mission.

