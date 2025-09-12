Hundreds of students gather at Texas A&M University for vigil to honor Charlie Kirk

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Aggie community came together Thursday night to honor and pay tribute to Charlie Kirk during a vigil put on by several student organizations, including the Political Science Aggies and Turning Point USA TAMU chapter.

Watch part of the vigil here:

Charlie Kirk Vigil TAMU

Reagan Hurly, president of Political Science Aggies, outlined the spur of the moment planning process after hearing the news of Kirk's assassination.

"When I saw the video of what happened to Charlie, I was absolutely heartbroken. I was on my way to pick up a new plant to add to my collection. I named the plant Charlie, in memory of Charlie Kirk," Hurly said.

It was during a car ride, Hurly said, that he felt compelled to do something to honor Kirk's life.

"I rallied the officers of my student organization, and we quickly mobilized to hold a prayer/moment of silence for Charlie," Hurly said. "I reached out to Aggie Dems and a couple of other student organizations to see if they would like to collaborate. I called my best friend, Dylan Seiter, who is the President of Turning Point USA Texas A&M Chapter, and asked him to join and have his organization lead the vigil."

Hundreds showed up for the vigil, where students led prayer, shared their condolences to the Kirk family, and spoke out against political violence.

"We wanted this event to be a moment where all the political organizations came together to be in solidarity for Charlie Kirk & against political violence. While TPUSA TAMU led the event, all of the organizations involved did so many things behind the scenes that made this possible. We wanted every organization to have a leader to represent them and give a brief speech. Words cannot describe how thankful I am for every person who helped make this event possible." - Reagan Hurly, President of Political Science Aggies

Hurly said that by 7 p.m., there was a team of 50 people working together, sorting candles, flags, and figuring out logistics to pass out those materials for the vigil.

Hurly said the vigil was made possible through the help of these people:

