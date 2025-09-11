Texas A&M students mourn political activist Charlie Kirk after assassination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Students and faculty at Texas A&M University are grappling with grief and shock following the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday during his first stop on his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University. Kirk was 31 years old.

Watch the full story here:

The conservative activist, who helped create Turning Point USA in 2012, had visited the Texas A&M campus in April as part of his tour, speaking with students at Rudder Plaza and inside Rudder Theatre.

Members of the university's Turning Point USA chapter, along with several other student organizations, scheduled a vigil Thursday night to honor his memory.

"When I heard about the news it was really devastating. I mean it struck a nerve through me. I [have] just been nonstop crying since," said Chloe Smith, a student member of Turning Point USA at Texas A&M.

The tragedy has resonated deeply in Central Texas, the Brazos Valley, and across the country.

"He was our generation's like idol and influencer, and that guy took that away from us," Smith said.

Associated Press Charlie Kirk, a political activist, was assassinated during his America Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University.

Matt Haydon, faculty adviser for the Texas A&M Turning Point USA chapter, tells 15 ABC that students who saw Kirk during his April visit to Texas A&M welcomed him to campus.

Haydon recalled Kirk's communication style and his approach to political discourse.

"We're going to exchange ideas and hopefully we're going to, even though you might disagree with me, we're still going to be friends at the end of it, and I think that's where we need to get back to," Haydon said.

Chloe Smith Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, visited Texas A&M University on April 22, 2025, during his America Comeback Tour.

Smith, who participated in Kirk's April visit, planned to attend Thursday night's vigil to honor his legacy.

"I just hope for us to just be talking about his legacy and just remembering of how much of a big impact he brought to A&M and also for his comeback tours too, you know, just reflecting on what he's done for the past and so much he's done for us," Smith said.

Chloe Smith Chloe Smith (left), a student member of Turning Point USA at Texas A&M, attended Charlie Kirk's visit to Texas A&M University on April 22, 2025, during his America Comeback Tour.

The assassination has raised concerns about political violence, as Haydon expressed.

"I think the idea of violence becoming sort of accepted and mainstream in our political discourse is something that none of the students and nobody really wants to accept," Haydon said.

Tyler Dupnick Matt Haydon, faculty advisor for the Texas A&M Turning Point USA chapter, talks with 15 ABC.

Smith tells 15 ABC that she believes campuses need stronger security measures, while Haydon added that political leaders from both parties need to take a stand against political violence and say enough is enough.

In a time of many questions and as the Texas A&M community processes this tragedy, the healing begins.

"I hope that there's someone that is able to continue Charlie's legacy all throughout the world, you know," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.