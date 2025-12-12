Gov. Greg Abbott pushes for Turning Point USA chapters in Texas high schools

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbot and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hosted Turning Point USA TPUSA) at the Governor's Mansion in Austin to announce the push for chapters at high school campuses across the state.

Gov. Abbott's push to have Turning Point USA chapter's on Texas high school campuses comes with support from local State Rep. Pat Curry.



There are 500 TPUSA chapters in Texas high schools thus far

Information about how and when the implementation will take place is currently unclear

Watch the full story here:

TPUSA coming to high schools in Texas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Voter apathy is a big deal, and education is a big part of that," said State Rep. Pat Curry.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide push to create Turning Point USA chapters in Texas public high schools.

Waco State Rep. Pat Curry said this move will create better political environments for students.

“To expose kids to Christianity to reasonable arguments on both sides of the equation is Turning Points' thing," said Curry.

The governor said it's not just about political debate.

“This is about values. This is about constitutional principles. This is about restoration as to who we are as a country," said Gov. Abbott

“Being able to know that you can reasonably discuss political issues, current news events, religious things, and being able to have a reasonable discussion and going back and forth about it without being so divisive is a real key to this," said Curry.

And while it’s unclear who the expanded implementation will affect, Abbott said there is one thing he won’t stand for...

“Any school that stands in the way of a club America in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency, where I expect meaningful disciplinary action to take place," said Gov. Abbott.

Follow Chantale on social media!