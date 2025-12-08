Abbott, Patrick host Turning Point USA at Governor's Mansion

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Turning Point USA (TPUSA) makes announcement Monday at the Texas Governor's Mansion with Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and TPUSA Senior Director of Major Gifts Josh Thifault.

In November, the Texas Education Commissioner met with an official from Turning Point USA to discuss creating chapters of the conservative youth organization in Texas high schools.

Patrick has previously pledged $1 million in campaign funds to install Turning Point USA at every Texas college and high school in the state.

Charlie Kirk started Turning Point as an 18-year-old. He was assassinated in September while he spoke at a Utah college campus.