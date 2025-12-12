Remembering the life of Louise Wilson, as her family continues search for a suspect

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — It's been two years since Louise Wilson was killed back in 2023. Her parents are still searching for the suspect and want justice served.



Louise was killed in a road rage incident while driving to Galveston with her friends

Daniel and Krista Wilson have fought for better legislation to protect other families

“You murdered. I want justice. I’m angry. I want justice, but I can’t be forgiven of my sin, but if I put a stipulation on him, I would have to have a stipulation on me.”

Daniel and Krista Wilson continue to mourn the death of their sole daughter, Louise Wilson, two years after she was killed in what police call a road rage incident.

On Dec. 10, 2023, Louise and her friends were driving to Galveston when someone in another vehicle shot at their vehicle.

“I want this person to be held accountable. They’re dangerous, and they shouldn’t be around other people. If they can do this to Louise, they can do it to others. Maybe they had already done something to somebody else prior to her," Krista Wilson, the mother of Louise, said.

Today, her murder remains unsolved, but Houston police are working off this sketch of a possible suspect.

While the investigation continues, Louise's parents said they have a specific goal: to see her killer brought to justice.

“The farther it gets out, the hope diminishes a little bit," said Krista.

Daniel and Krista said Louise is always on their mind... Especially when they see their youngest son get behind the wheel.

“Just seeing him driving off. He’s like Mom, I’m just going for a drive, and it was his first time alone, so it was a little nerve-racking, and we let him go because I can’t protect him," said Krista.

