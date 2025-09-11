Baylor students react to assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah university

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, prompting reactions from students at Baylor University where Kirk had previously spoken.



Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, with Baylor University students learning of his death through social media and word of mouth while on campus.

Baylor students expressed shock regardless of political views, with some breaking down emotionally upon hearing the news, including freshman Colt Carlise who had followed Kirk since middle school.

The Baylor University chapter of Turning Point USA called Kirk's death "a direct attack on our first amendment for freedom of speech and debate" in a statement released on social media following the shooting.

Students condemned political violence, with Carlise saying, "no sort of belief justifies being shot and killed" and saying he was "praying for the shooter that he finds Jesus."

You can watch the full story here:

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed in Utah shooting, Baylor students react

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University, prompting reactions from students at Baylor University where Kirk had previously spoken.

Students at Baylor University learned of Kirk's death through social media and word of mouth while on campus or in class. Many expressed shock at the news, regardless of their political views.

"She just asked me, 'have you seen the video?' and she showed me her phone, and I saw the video of the assassination in Utah," Baylor Student, Jake Robertson, said.

Colt Carlise, a freshman at Baylor who had followed Kirk since middle school, said he was devastated by the news.

"I thought there's just no way he survives this, and I broke down right there in the middle of the Bible building," Carlise said.

Glory Mbilo, another Baylor student, said she didn't always agree with Kirk's positions, but respected his approach to political discourse.

"What I admire most about him, he engaged in civil debate with people and it wasn't like, 'I'm better than you', he met people where they were," Mbilo said.

Turning Point Baylor University, the campus chapter of Kirk's organization, released the following statement:

"This is the turning point. Charlie Kirk's assassination was a direct attack on our first amendment for freedom of speech and debate to what he was so passionate about. We know that many, including us, are absolutely heartbroken by the devastating news of Charlie's death. Right now we ask for prayers over his family. We acknowledge that God's hand is at work. May the Lord bless and comfort his wife, Erika, and his two young kids during this difficult time. " - Baylor Turning Point USA

When asked about negative comments some people were making about Kirk's death, Carlise condemned political violence.

"I just think there's no reason for any political violence based on what someone says, no sort of belief justifies being shot and killed," Carlise said. "I just am praying for the shooter that he finds Jesus."

Other students who spoke said they weren't familiar with Kirk's work, but expressed sympathy for his family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!