Local Waco shops offer alternative to online holiday shopping rush

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shopping local during the holidays provides more than just gifts — it builds community connections and keeps money circulating in Waco.

As the December 25 deadline approaches, many shoppers are turning to online retailers for last-minute gifts. But with no guarantee packages will arrive on time, the solution might be closer than expected.

Local businesses say personal relationships set them apart from big box stores and online shopping.

"We build relationships with our customers," said Sarah Garza, owner of Proud Mary Boutique.

"We've built our whole business plan and operations over the years on relationships," said Brent Bankston, owner of Bankston's Comics and Collectibles.

Garza said local shops can provide customers with exactly what they're looking for instead of receiving packages that might not match online descriptions.

Sarah Garza opened Proud Mary Boutique two weeks ago, offering handbags, hair clips, jewelry, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, socks and candles.

"We've got things like that to stick in a stocking," Garza said.

Every sale brings her satisfaction beyond the transaction.

"I feel extreme gratitude that not only did I pick something out that someone else likes, but that they have the desire to pay their hard earned money for that product," Garza said.

While online prices might appear more budget-friendly, Garza explained that local businesses face unique costs that factor into pricing.

"If you're a local, you've got rent, you've got employees which you want to hire because there are other people who can interact with customers, filling in supplies, things like that, it all comes at a cost," Garza said.

Shopping local creates a positive economic cycle within the community.

"It keeps the money here in Waco, Texas," Bankston said. "That's some of the things that we are excited about that people come to us and have for 40 years so that we get back and our money stays here and it's all cyclical."

Bankston encourages shoppers to consider the small soap shops, antique stores and car shops that make Waco unique and special.

