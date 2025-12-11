More than 2,000 job openings available across McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — If you're looking to make extra cash this holiday season or searching for new job opportunities, hundreds of positions are available across Central Texas.

According to Workforce Solutions Heart of Texas, there are more than 2,000 job openings currently available in McLennan County. Help wanted signs are visible throughout the community, from Facebook posts to storefront windows.

Local businesses face mixed staffing situations

A survey of local Waco businesses reveals varying staffing challenges and successes across different industries.

Crickets explained that winter and summer are typically peak hiring seasons for them because Baylor students return home during these periods.

At Ninfa's, management reports they are fully staffed and even have workers who have been with the company for more than 20 years. However, they never turn away qualified candidates who apply.

Restaurant industry struggles with retention

The restaurant sector faces particular staffing challenges.

Portifino's has kept their help wanted sign posted all year due to ongoing staffing needs.

The owner has had to take over kitchen duties to cook, while his wife serves as a server to keep the restaurant operating. He explained that many employees simply don't show up for shifts or find other jobs after working only a few weeks.

At George's, the owner noted that servers typically have the highest turnover rate. The restaurant continuously accepts applications to maintain flexibility in scheduling and staffing.

Upcoming hiring opportunity

A hospitality hiring event will take place at Hotel 1928 on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. for those seeking jobs or careers in the Waco area hospitality industry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

