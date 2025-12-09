Porch pirates target Central Texas packages during holiday season

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Porch pirates are working overtime this holiday season in Central Texas, and local law enforcement is urging residents to take precautions to protect their deliveries.

Ring camera footage from neighborhoods across the region shows thieves snatching packages from doorsteps, carrying them off, and stealing holiday gifts meant for families.

"People know that we're getting be getting a lot of great packages right now with the holiday season," said Cierra Shipley with Waco Police Department.

Shipley emphasized the importance of having security cameras installed at your home.

"If you've got a video camera system or some kind of door bell camera on your home that it's always working and it has a recording a storing video system with it," Shipley said.

Waco PD explained having that video footage provides crucial help in identifying and catching thieves.

Protection strategies for holiday packages

The ideal solution is having packages delivered when you're home.

Criminologist Alex Del Carmen suggests utilizing delivery scheduling services.

"There are services with UPS that you can sign up for, pay a little bit extra and then have the packages delivered a targeted time after 5 o'clock," Dr. Del Carmen said.

If you can't be home for deliveries, consider these alternatives:

Talk to your neighbors and ask them to collect packages for you

Install a package delivery box that only opens with a key

Ship packages to your workplace instead of home

Use a PO Box or Amazon locker for pickup

"Shipping it to work is wonderful as long as the work mail internally works efficiently," Del Carmen said.

What attracts porch pirates

Dr. Del Carmen explains that these criminals are simply looking for opportunities to strike.

"Large packages will typically inspire a criminal to say that must be a really really expensive gift that someone is getting they love to go to neighborhoods that are affluent, they love to go to places where people would order things that are very expensive," Del Carmen said.

Waco PD encourages residents with security cameras to sign up for their neighborhood camera initiative. This program allows police to collect video evidence when crimes occur in your area, helping them solve cases more effectively.

