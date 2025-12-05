Ivermectin now available over the counter in Texas as new law takes effect

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas has become the fifth state in the U.S. to make ivermectin more accessible to consumers without requiring a prescription from pharmacies.

The drug, which gained significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, can now be purchased over the counter as part of new legislation, House Bill 25 taking effect Thursday Dec. 4, 2025.

Ivermectin was originally developed as an anti-parasitic medicine and has been available for many years. The medication is approved for treating conditions like river blindness and threadworms in humans, while also serving as a dewormer for horses and livestock found in feed stores.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ivermectin became highly popular among people testing positive for the virus who began requesting the medication. However, medical professionals note there have not been any well-run studies proving its effectiveness against COVID-19.

The human use of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment sparked controversy, particularly when people began using veterinary versions of the drug intended for livestock.

Dr. Jason Bryant medical director with Premier ER Urgent Care explained that making ivermectin available through pharmacies actually increases regulation of the medicine and makes it safer for consumers.

"Really, what the new law does is it actually increases the regulation of it in a, in a strange way because now it's distributed through the pharmacies to people, so there's a documentation of how much and who's getting it, and there's a little bit more record keeping as to, as to where the medicine is going, but it also introduces a safety level as well" Bryant said.

While the medication is generally considered safe, Bryant noted that taking high doses could lead to complications.

"Only when you get into high doses can you run into trouble,and some of that is problems with your eyes, with neurotoxicity, like brain issues, but it's at really high doses, way beyond the therapeutic doses that we're used to seeing" Bryant said.

For anyone planning to use ivermectin, Bryant recommends consulting with a primary care doctor first as a safety precaution.

A local pharmacy in Waco explained they're following the Texas State Board of Pharmacy which essentially tells them, the distribution is on a case by case basis. They also encourage you to call your pharmacy to see if they carry it.

The following can be found on the Texas State Board of Pharmacy website:

"During its second special session, the 89th legislature voted to enact HB 25 relating to a pharmacist's authority to dispense ivermectin without a prescription. The law takes effect December 4, 2025, and authorizes pharmacists to act in accordance with any procedures issued by TSBP. The effective date is not contingent upon TSBP issuing procedures or adopting rules." - Texas State Board of Pharmacy

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

