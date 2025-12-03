Waco police warn residents about scammers impersonating the Waco Police Department

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are warning residents about scammers impersonating police department representatives who are calling community members to sell fake merchandise and ask for donations.



Scammers are impersonating Waco Police Department representatives and calling residents to sell fake merchandise and ask for donations.

At least one victim gave credit card information to the scammers but called police immediately and was advised to cancel their card.

These scams are happening across Texas during what officials call "the season of scammers" when fraud attempts increase

Waco police are warning residents to be extra careful after scammers began impersonating police department representatives to steal money and personal information.

The scammers are calling community members and posing as Waco Police Department officials selling department merchandise and asking for donations, according to police.

"They were posing as Waco PD individuals and they were selling different types of Waco PD merchandise and swag," Cierra Shipley with Waco Police Department said.

The warning comes during what officials call the season of scammers, when fraudsters increase their efforts to prey on unsuspecting victims.

"They will confuse you, they will make it sound legitimate," Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said. "Scammers are going to pose as police officers, charity CEO's they're going to give you this sob story of they're in their dying days."

At least one person gave their credit card information to the scammers, though they called police immediately afterward and were advised to cancel their card.

Police recommend several steps to avoid falling victim to these scams:

Ask for a callback number if you're unsure about a caller

Hang up and verify the number through Google or by calling the company directly

Never give credit card information to anyone who calls you

Contact your local police department to report suspected scams



"If they can get away with two victims a month, they're getting away with millions of dollars a month, let that not be you," Dr. Alex del Carmen said.

Police stress the importance of taking time to think about suspicious situations and double-checking any links or information before sharing personal details.

The scam calls are happening across Texas, with similar reports in other communities.

