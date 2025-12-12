West Lake Village: Major residential development planned for west Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A massive residential development is coming to west Waco that could transform the area with more than 1,200 new homes and commercial spaces.

The 568-acre West Lake Village development near Lake Waco will include 1,223 single-family homes, 20 townhomes, commercial development for businesses, pocket parks, trails and amenities, according to city plans.

West Lake Village: 1,200+ homes coming to west Waco near Lake Waco

The land was voluntarily annexed into Waco city limits at the property owner's request, bringing the development under the city's jurisdiction.

As Waco continues its rapid growth, questions arise about whether current infrastructure can handle the increased demand. City officials say Waco's water and wastewater systems can support the development as it builds out over time with planned improvements.

Those improvements include 24-inch water lines and a new lift station for sewage to serve the growing community.

The development is estimated to bring in more than $800 million in taxable property value, which would generate more than $6 million in annual property tax revenue for the city.

The property lies within the Midway Independent School District boundaries.

25 News reporter asked the City of Waco the following questions. We have provided the City of Waco's response below:

What does this development mean for the growth of Waco?

West Lake Village represents one of the largest master-planned communities proposed in Waco in recent years. The project covers approximately 568 acres and includes 1,223 single-family homes, 20 townhomes, and areas for commercial, multifamily, parks, trails, and community amenities.

This type of residential and mixed-use investment supports long-term growth on Waco’s west side, bringing new housing supply, expanded amenities, and future opportunities for businesses. The City Council reviewed the conceptual plan and infrastructure needs as part of their work session to evaluate how this area can develop responsibly to support Waco’s continued growth.

The City also analyzed potential economic benefits: at full buildout, the development is estimated to produce approximately $818 million in taxable property value, generating roughly $6.2 million in annual city property tax revenue

What is the City’s role regarding land and annexation?

The City Council considered and approved a voluntary annexation development agreement for the approximately 567-acre site.

A voluntary annexation agreement means:



The property owner has requested to come into Waco city limits.

Annexation allows the City to provide municipal services, apply zoning standards, and ensure that development follows City codes.

It also enables the use of tools such as a Municipal Management District (MMD) to fund public infrastructure supporting the development The City did not acquire the land and is not the developer.

The City’s role is regulatory—reviewing zoning, infrastructure plans, and ensuring development aligns with Waco’s long-term growth framework.

Is Waco’s water and sewer infrastructure prepared for this growth?

As part of the work session, City engineering staff provided detailed water and wastewater infrastructure plans associated with the development. Necessary off-site improvements have already been identified.



Water Service: Plans include phased construction of 24-inch water lines connecting the site to existing City infrastructure. Some segments are built by the developer, and others by the City, with costs shared based on benefit to the broader service area.

Wastewater Service: Service will be supported by a new lift station and force mains, along with segments of new gravity sewer lines. Some components are fully developer-funded, while others are City-funded based on citywide infrastructure needs.

The City’s infrastructure analysis shows that with these planned improvements, Waco’s water and wastewater systems can support the development as it builds out over time.

The Development team, Orison Holdings, provided 25 News with the following statement:

"We are proud to unveil our vision for West Lake Village, a premier master-planned community designed to redefine residential living in Waco. The development will create a true sense of community by combining thoughtfully designed neighborhoods with exceptional recreational spaces featuring an abundance of green space.

West Lake Village will feature:

A cohesive master-planned layout centered on single-family detached homes complemented by commercial and multi-family components.

Extensive parks and open spaces on over 250 acres, exceeding city requirements, with pocket parks and green spaces throughout.

A trail system connecting residents to amenities and natural areas, including scenic views of Lake Waco.

Premium residential lots strategically positioned near open spaces for enhanced living experiences.

A highly amenitized environment, including community parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities.

In addition, we worked closely with the City of Waco to plan and design the utility infrastructure and street layout. The result will be a community that offers neighbors a lifestyle prioritizing connectivity, outdoor living, and quality design – the result will be…West Lake Village."

