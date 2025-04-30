Texas A&M men's golf earned the No. 2 seed at the Auburn Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Wednesday afternoon, the Texas A&M men's golf team earned its 50th NCAA postseason bid and is headed to Alabama as the number 2 seed of the Auburn Regional.

“Happy to go wherever they send us, so, you look at the field and every place they're pretty equitable,” Aggie head coach Brian Kortan said. “So, going to a familiar grass, similar style of golf that we play on a regular basis. Looking forward to getting going there next week.”

The Aggies claim the No. 2 seed at the 13-team regional and are coming off an SEC Championship Final appearance against the Florida Gators that has them feeling very prepared for what's up next.

“I think we absolutely are peaking at the right time,” senior Michael Heidelbaugh said. “I think everyone's really trending in the right direction, even Jaime [Montojo]. I mean, Jaime hasn't had his normal stuff and he's still improving, and we trust him a lot and we believe in him, so I think everyone's trending in the right direction.”

“We're excited about what's in what's in front of us,” senior Phichaksn Maichon said. I'm just looking forward to go play regionals and nationals with the guys and I think the SEC [Tournament] was a good fight for us, and we showed what we're made of, and I think we're ready to go play.”

The Maroon & White will get their tournament run started May 12 at the Auburn University Club in Auburn. The Aggies will need to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Auburn

2. Texas A&M

3. UCLA [Big Ten Conference]

4. SMU

5. Georgia Tech

6. Oregon

7. Purdue

8. University of Arkansas at Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference]

9. TCU

10. Charleston

11. New Mexico State

12. Loyola Maryland [Patriot League]

13. USC Upstate [Big South Conference]

