Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen commits to Texas A&M men's basketball

Rylan Griffen
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas guard Rylan Griffen drives during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Washburn Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rylan Griffen
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M signs another player as Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen commits to the Aggies.

The Dallas native spent two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide with one season helping Alabama to the Final Four.

Griffen spent last season with Kansas and averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field.

He played 33 games and started in 20 of them for the Jayhawks.

Texas A&M continues to make moves in the portal coming off a 23-11 season where they made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood