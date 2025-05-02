Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen commits to Texas A&M men's basketball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M signs another player as Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen commits to the Aggies.

The Dallas native spent two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide with one season helping Alabama to the Final Four.

Griffen spent last season with Kansas and averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field.

He played 33 games and started in 20 of them for the Jayhawks.

Texas A&M continues to make moves in the portal coming off a 23-11 season where they made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

