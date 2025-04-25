Watch Now
Temple softball postpones Bi-District playoff game due to weather

25 News
Posted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — High school softball playoffs begin on Thursday but the weather in Central Texas is causing teams to adjust.

Temple High School softball announced that their Bi-District playoff game against Duncanville has been postponed.

Game one will now be on Friday at Duncanville at 6:30 p.m.

Games two and three will be played in Temple on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

