Temple softball postpones Bi-District playoff game due to weather

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — High school softball playoffs begin on Thursday but the weather in Central Texas is causing teams to adjust.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Tonight's Bi-District playoff game vs Duncanville has been postponed. Game 1 moves to Friday at Duncanville (6:30 PM). Games 2 & 3 set for Saturday in Temple starting at 2:00 PM. #TemCatSoftball pic.twitter.com/IHfqSNKkhm — Temple Wildcats (@templewildcats) April 24, 2025

Temple High School softball announced that their Bi-District playoff game against Duncanville has been postponed.

Game one will now be on Friday at Duncanville at 6:30 p.m.

Games two and three will be played in Temple on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

