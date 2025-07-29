Texas Sports Hall of Fame looks to be nationally recognized by USA Today

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "In some ways I think we're one of the best kept secrets in Central Texas," Texas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees member Bruce Gietzen said.

USA Today is holding a poll for the best sports attractions in the United States. Currently, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame — right in our neighborhood — sits in the top 10.

"We've got a lot of great museums here in in in Waco in the Central Texas area, but we're thrilled that it's us and it's a chance to really help us stand out because we're the very first and only state sports museum in Texas and we were the first one in the country," Gietzen said.

The museum is a staple of Waco, and has been for decades. It not only brings in new visitors, but familiar faces keep coming back.

"You know, it's funny so for being used to living in Waco and then being away for for 20 something years — it's just another thing that makes you wanna come back to Waco," Baylor alumnus Jason Fuller said.

"A lot of times we don't see the things that are around us we just drive by and we see it all the time, but it's really like a pretty cool museum. It's got a lot of history," Fuller said.

Currently, the museum is the only attraction in the Lone Star State to make the top 10. At the end of the day, it all goes back to the history of Texas athletes.

"I think it's a good testimony to our 432 inductees, the rich legends of sports history in the state of Texas, and that list grows every year. Texas has a rich sports history — we honor that, and we're thrilled to be getting recognition for that nationwide," Gietzen said.

The polls close on Aug. 18. The voting results will be announced on Aug. 27.

