Micah Parsons looming contract clouds Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, California (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys and making headlines go hand in hand.

Watch the full story here:

Micah Parsons' looming contract clouds Dallas Cowboys time in Oxnard

Cowboys nation awaits the results of the ongoing contract discussions of star player Micah Parsons. Both Jerry Jones and Micah have taken to the media to air their grievances.

"I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end the day they sign the checks like always, and let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day," Parsons said.

To find out more, 25 News' Shahji Adam sat down with Dallas Cowboys TV host and producer, Kyle Youmans, about the contract talks.

"There's a lot of uncertainty around it now, even more so than maybe it would have been in the past. I'm a little shocked that it is different. I thought this deal would be done when the team arrived in Oxnard in the first week of upon arrival," Youmans said.

"Honestly, I don't feel much better about the deal getting done once Micah and Jerry both spoke to the media," he said.

This is all happening under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. He enters his first season with the Dallas Cowboys as the head coach and he wants to establish his culture at the star.

"Let's talk about CeeDee and George Pickens. I mean, like, here's a guy that we get from Pittsburgh that they say is, you know, trouble and all those things and like, from the time he's been here, he's been incredible," Schottenheimer said.

"It's the culture that we're building here and so there's a brotherhood being built here," he said.

"He wants to build competition in every aspect. It boils down to, if you're competing in everything that you do, you're gonna be that much better moving into the next stage of your day and of your schedule and of your season," Youmans said.

Their season begins on Sept. 4 on the road against the current Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Shahji on social media!