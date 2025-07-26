Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor men's basketball Team USA loses in gold medal game against Brazil

Baylor men's basketball
ESSEN, Germany (KXXV) — Baylor represented Team USA to take on Brazil in the finals of the FISU World University Games.

The Bears had a big test during this tournament as this is the first time this newly formed roster played together.

The Bears led by as much as 26. Brazil would battle back and be able to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Baylor had a chance to win at the buzzer, but we would go to overtime.

Brazil would take over and win the game 94-88.

Not the result the Bears wanted for Team USA but this new roster making it this far shows excitement for the upcoming season.

