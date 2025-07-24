WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway Little League softball lost to Texas East — falling just short of bringing another World Series title to Central Texas.

Watch the full story here:

Midway Little League softball leaves their mark on the season

"It was a tough tournament. We played really hard to get there. I'm just super proud of the way these girls battled all summer. I've been watching this tournament for years, and I think this is probably the best mix of competitive, talented teams that I've seen in a long time," Midway Little League softball head coach Rebecca Smith said.

Midway continues to be a force in the area, with consistent deep runs in the postseason. For head coach Rebecca Smith, she has seen these players grow and knows they left it all out on the diamond.

"These girls have been really invested in Midway Little League since they were all 6-7 years old, so they've always had that common bond. The bond of Midway and and at this point, Midway Little League, is really what kept them going," Smith said.

Little League always has their fans. For Midway, they not only wanted to embrace their community, they also saw how much the community embraced them.

"They learned to be good teammates. They learned, we talked a lot this week about representing their community on TV, you know, they've got people across the country watching them...wearing that Midway jersey with pride and representing our community as best that we can and I think they did that," she said.

Little League softball's season comes to an end and next week, Central Texas gets ready for the baseball Little League World Series.

