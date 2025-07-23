NBA Champion Kenrich Williams hosts basketball camp at University High

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University High School welcomed back Trojan alum Kenrich Williams for his basketball camp.

Williams is on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the 2025 NBA Championship — for him, nothing has changed.

"No, I feel the same — Just as few more people. I would say we got about 500 kids this year, so that's about 250 more than last year," Williams said.

Williams also brought a surprise for the kids — the Larry O'Brien trophy. The kids got to touch the trophy and take pictures with it.

"Having it here in my hometown at my my High School, it's a really good feeling and I'm excited to see the kids faces when they see that," he said.

The "For The City" basketball camp was free for Williams, it's all about the community.

"When you make it to a certain level you're supposed to give back in the level that we're on playing professional like I said we didn't have any of this growing up so why not kind of be the first to do it here in the city," he said.

The kids in the camp ranged from third to eighth grade — Williams gave his opinion on who could make it to the NBA next.

"Probably a WNBA player, my little girl probably. Probably one of these right here. You never know, so, It could be anybody in here. It could be anybody," he said.

University hopes to continue to host more camps with Williams.

