West outlasts Blooming Grove in 12 innings

AXTELL, Texas — In a thrilling, 12-inning affair, the West Lady Trojans kept their season alive by beating Blooming Grove 1-0 in walk-off fashion.

Madison Runyan hit a ball into the gap, scoring pitcher Maci Kolar from first base to win the game.

For her part, Kolar was an ace in the circle, mowing down Blooming Grove batters en route to a shutout win.

With the victory, West advances to the area round.

Click here for Class 5A and 6A matchups.

Click here for Class 4A matchups.

Click here for Class 3A matchups.

Click here for Class 2A matchups.