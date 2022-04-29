Watch
West outlasts Blooming Grove in 12 innings

In a thrilling, 12-inning affair, the West Lady Trojans kept their season alive by beating Blooming Grove 1-0 in walk-off fashion.
West SB.jpg
Posted at 11:37 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 00:46:32-04

Madison Runyan hit a ball into the gap, scoring pitcher Maci Kolar from first base to win the game.

For her part, Kolar was an ace in the circle, mowing down Blooming Grove batters en route to a shutout win.

With the victory, West advances to the area round.

