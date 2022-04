UIL Softball Playoff Pairings/Results: Class 4A

University Interscholastic League

The UIL Softball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 4A: 4A:

Bi-District Playoffs:

China Spring vs. Hudson

Game One: 13-12 China Spring Game Two: 5 p.m. Friday @ China Spring Game Three: Following Game Two

Robinson vs. Carthage

Game One: 14-4 Carthage Game Two: 5 p.m. Friday @ Robinson Game Three: Following Game Two

Connally vs. Rusk

Game One: 6 p.m. Thusday @ Madisonville HS Game Two: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Gatesville vs. Burkburnett

Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Mineral Wells HS Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Mineral Wells HS

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech

Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Lake Belton HS

Lampasas vs. Graham

Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Lampasas HS Game Two: 6 p.m. Friday @ Graham HS Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Stephenville HS

Navasota vs. Washington

Game One: 6 p.m. Friday @ Delmar Stadium (Houston)

Smithville vs. Salado

Game One: 16-2 Salado Game Two: 8-7 Salado (Salado advances)

Jasper vs. Madisonville

Game One: 16-2 Jasper Game Two: 5 p.m. Friday @ Madisonville HS Game Three: Following Game Two



