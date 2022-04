UIL Softball Playoffs Pairings/Results: Class 2A

The UIL Softball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 2A:

2A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



Crawford vs. Wortham

Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Waco ISD

Valley Mills vs. Dawson

Game One: 16-5 (Valley Mills advances)

Axtell vs. Frost

Game One: 7-2 (Axtell advances)

Bosqueville vs. Italy

Game One: 8 p.m. Thursday @ Waco ISD Game Two: 8 p.m. Friday @ Waco ISD Game Three: 6 p.m. Saturday @ Waco ISD

Hamilton vs. Lipan

Game One: 6:30 p.m. Thursday @ Godley HS

Meridian vs. Tolar

Game One: 5 p.m. Thursday @ Glen Rose HS

Bremond vs. Goldthwaite

Game One: 6-0 Bremond Game Two: 4:30 p.m. Monday @ Lake Belton HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Thorndale vs. Harper

Game One: 5:30 p.m. Thursday @ Salado HS

Normangee vs. Slocum

Game One: 5 p.m. Thursday @ Buffalo HS Game Two: 5 p.m. Monday @ Buffalo HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Centerville vs. Mumford

Game One: 15-3 (Centerville Advances)



