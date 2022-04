UIL Softball Playoff Pairings/Results: Class 3A

The UIL Softball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 3A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



Lorena vs. Malakoff

Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Malakoff Game Two: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Lorena Game Three: TBD Saturday

Troy vs. Palmer

Game One: 5 p.m. Thursday @ Corsicana Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Corsicana

West vs. Blooming Grove

Game One: 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ Axtell

Clifton vs. Mildred

Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Mildred Game Two: 7 p.m. Friday @ Clifton Game Three: 6 p.m. Saturday @ Mildred

Groesbeck vs. Rogers

Game One: 6 p.m. Friday @ Waco ISD

Teague vs. Academy

Game One: 6 p.m. Thursday @ Waco ISD Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 6 p.m. Monday @ Waco ISD

Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin

Game One: 9-0 Franklin Game Two: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Franklin Game Three: 6:30 p.m. Saturday @ Midway HS



