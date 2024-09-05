University High School wins $5,000 award from T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The University Trojans got more than just a win last Friday night — along with the victory, they also scored a $5,000 award as part of T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights.

"Our kids, you know, they're here in the morning watching film and they're doing, being a student before an athlete and doing all these things and, to get rewarded like that at T-Mobile, which is a big organization, of course, also, it's a good thing for our kids and they deserve everything," defensive coordinator for University, Charles Foster said.

This is the first year of the Friday Night 5G Lights program — it's aimed to assist football programs across the country. For University, they know how much this means to our community.

"There's nothing bigger in small towns on Friday nights than high school football — and for T-Mobile, being able to bring our 5G network to rural areas and acknowledge that and recognize that with a program that's gonna directly benefit hundreds of high schools across the country. And for some, it's gonna be a substantial benefit," said spokesperson for T-Mobile, Steve Carlson.

"South Waco is an incredible place — I mean, you got support from family, friends, organizations of shops, things like that," Foster said.

"We all come together. It's a real special moment. They got our back and I feel like, you know, we all come together as one big family."

University won the initial $1,000 and $5,000 award — the Trojans are also eligible for the $25,000 grand prize and that would be a whole turnaround for the program.

"Try to get turf on that field, fix up the weight room and things like that and, you know, try to get more equipment and things for our kids," Foster said.

"Maybe hope everybody can get an F7 — you never know. But having a multi million dollar deal from T-Mobile would mean so much to this community."

"The important thing to remember is everyone has a chance. Right now, we are taking entries. We've had thousands across the country and, you know, talking about brand new football fields and makeovers and things like that. That could drastically turn around a program that, you know, may, may have been struggling financially and just need that support," Carlson said.

The deadline for football programs to submit an entry into 5G Lights is September 20.

