'Unbelievable — I can't really believe it': Ellison High School hosts signing day

KILLEEN, Texas — Ellison High School had a big celebration in its gym, where several student athletes signed on the dotted line to continue playing their respective sports in college

"I'm very excited — very nervous, a little shaky," said University of Texas-Dallas Track and Field signee, Rhianna Johnson.

"Unbelievable — I can't really believe it," said TWU Wrestling signee, Natalya Travis.

"I'm proud of myself, and it's really good to see that."

"I got this far to be able to sign and be like, 'Oh, people actually swim', but like, I'm here doing the sport and actually going to college," said Georgia Southern Swimming signee, Alyssa Ifill.

"I think it's a good opportunity."

Leaving local high schools and moving on is a big step, but for the Graham sisters, they not only are going to the same college, but also be in the same sport.

"Being with somebody I know my whole entire life just to be on our next step together — it's real, it's really like a joyful moment," Candacie Graham said.

"It's like, over excitement, like I walk into the world with someone and I could experience a new thing, leaving Killeen and Texas," Caliyah Graham said.

"I feel like it's a great opportunity for both of us."

Caliyah and Candacie will be heading to Southeastern Oklahoma State for Track and Field.

While taking the next step is exciting, the now-former Eagles student athletes know how much Ellison has meant to them.

"I always came to their games — I always wanted to be a part of this," said University of Texas-Dallas Basketball signee, Kristopher White.

"I mean, to be able to finish right here around everyone I love — it means the world."

His teammate Nasaun Parker signed with McMurry.

"My teammates, Coach Jones, the trips with the guys — everything my team made it real fun this year, made it easy to come over here, and it was great playing basketball here," Parker said.

Other schools within Killeen ISD held signing days as well as we will see what the class of 2024 has in store for the community.

