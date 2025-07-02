WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The WNBA is getting bigger as the league announces the addition of three new teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen reacts to WNBA expansion

"I think anytime you see more opportunity for female athletes, it's an exciting time you know I think that league started and and really even the full circle moment of Cleveland and Detroit coming back teams that were a part of that original group of eight," Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen said.

Collen was a head coach in the WNBA, and she has seen the effect names like Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese have had and spoke on whether it's giving more attention to college basketball.

"I think there's always a trickle-down effect. I certainly think there's always gonna be the next Caitlin. I mean, maybe it's JuJu, maybe it's Hannah Hidalgo, like you know, you're seeing these players like really stand out their games stand out, their personalities stand out, their brand stand out. I think the more eyes, the more opportunity to drive revenue, the more it is gonna impact the college game," Collen said.

We’re building the next generation of pro hoopers… what an amazing time of growth for Women’s Basketball! Jump on the bandwagon! @BaylorWBB https://t.co/Ne185GQlfy — Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) June 30, 2025

For Baylor, the team sees this as more opportunities opening up.

"Well, I think they get to look up at the wall every day in our practice gym and see the number of players that have been drafted at Baylor," Collen said.

"The WNBA is the best women's basketball league in the world, and so, you know, more opportunity that's what Cleveland means. That's what I don't think they care what city it's in, you know, I think they care about, the opportunity to put on a WNBA jersey," she said.

Baylor women's basketball's season begins on Nov. 3 as they face Duke in Paris.

