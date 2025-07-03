Preview: Baylor football's Big 12 Media Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With the 2025 college football season almost here, the Baylor Bears are joining all other conference teams for Big 12 Media Days at the Star in Frisco, where we get the first preview of the upcoming season.

Looking at the story lines for the Bears, this is year two under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Spavital's offense led to Baylor scoring nearly 35 points per game. Going into year two, expectations will be to keep this pace

Speaking of the offense, quarterback Sawyer Robertson put on a show last season. It was the Lubbock native's coming-out party where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. The expectations this season for the junior are sky high, as he is even listed as a potential dark horse Heisman candidate.

Another story line to look at is the defense. Head coach Dave Aranda took over the defense last season, helping improve play on that side of the ball. In 2023, Baylor allowed 33 points per game, but last season allowed 26.

The Bears have had their fair share of criticism in the transfer portal department. The turnaround started last season, and it's a priority for this season. The Bears have recruited a lot of local talent and seek to maintain the momentum they had from last season.

