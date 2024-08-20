Road to Red Zone: Shoemaker comes full circle in a return to 6A

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV — The Shoemaker Wolves are preparing for changes this season as the team moves back to 6A due to UIL's re-alignment. For the senior players, it's a full circle moment.

"We were in the 6A league three years ago and now we're back — you know kind of one of our rivals here in town, Harker Heights," said head coach, Toby Foreman.

"They'll be on our schedule and that's kids enjoy that. I know their kids enjoy that game."

"It's pretty nerve wrecking. I haven't been there since my freshman year, but obviously I wasn't on varsity, but I think we got a great team. We got a great group of guys, so I think we'll be all right," quarterback, Malachi Jerome, said.

Toby Foreman took over the program in 2017. Since then, Shoemaker football has seen a lot of growth on and off the field

"When I got here, there was no program. It just wasn't successful. And so, it was a program but it wasn't very successful," Foreman said.

"The success has allowed us to continue to get better each year. And now I believe we've done that," Foreman said.

"When we used to run the warm up lap, people would be cutting corners across the field and stuff, but now they don't do that no more. The culture has completely changed since coach Foreman has got here. So it's been amazing," Jerome said.

Looking at this season, the Wolves will face teams they have faced before in the past, but their goals remain the same.

"We do plan to make playoffs. It is a plan. It's something we, we have established that we are gonna do this year," defensive tackle, Dontae Cuthbert, said.

Well, the first one is on the 30th of August. We want to go out there and perform well against Round Rock, give ourselves an opportunity to win that game and then from there, you know, we go," Foreman said.

Shoemaker will be on the road to start the season on August 30 against Round Rock.

