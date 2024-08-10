Road to Red Zone: Rockets lift off for 2024 season

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson football has landed back on Rocket field as head coach, Chris Lancaster, enters his second season.

"The carry over, the terminology and everything, the schemes on both offense, defense and special teams are, you know, we're not drinking water through a fire hose right now. So, the kids have, you know...have settled down," Lancaster said.

"It's actually my first year or my first year having the same head coach twice. Getting to know a guy like coach Lancaster and have him for more than one year. It's good. I like it," wide receiver, Austin Marshall, said.

Last season the Rockets made it to the playoffs, but their time there was cut short. But. that taste of the postseason has them hungry for more.

"You know, that's kind of the fire's been our belly to get back out here and try to hopefully get back and go higher and further this year," Lancaster said.

That brings us to this season and for the Rockets, it's a feel out process.

"The number one question all coaches get asked is, Hey, how are you gonna be this year? Well, you really don't know. We've got some good young players in our program but until we can really get against an opponent. You really don't know what you have and how all the pieces fall together, " Lancaster said.

"We got straight to work. I mean, I think we're prepared ready to go into the season. We're gonna be really good," Marshall said.

The Rockets will take on West on August 30 to kick off the season.

