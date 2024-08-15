Road to Red Zone: Riesel looks to communicate more

RIESEL, Texas (KXXV) — Riesel football is starting its fall campaign and for the veteran players, it's a routine they've missed doing with their friends.

"I love being on the field every single day, especially practice because practice, I feel like you're just able to get better every single day," said lineman, Abram Cisneros.

"It feels good to be together — been together for a while now with a bunch of friends, so I think we'll do good," said cornerback and receiver, Dawson Cooper.

9-2 was how Riesel finished last year with an appearance in the first round of the postseason — a good year, but there's one aspect the Indians want to improve on this season.

"Mainly communication — like last year we did, we had a lot of communication last year, but not as much as I feel like we have this year," Cisneros said

"The most important thing and I'm glad he said that that's a good answer by him," said Riesel offensive coordinator, Jacob Muhl.

"Those guys, they're smart guys — they've learned from previous seniors that have graduated and went on and stuff."

It's a little bit of change this year roster wise as Riesel has lost some key players — all Central Texas teams go through this process and they want to maintain that physicality.

"Definitely had a lot of bigger kids last year, so we felt a little more, you know, like we could win a lot easier," Cooper said.

"This year we have to actually learn to play good, stay together as a team."

"Yes, we lost some size and stuff, but we're known for hard nosed football, running the ball at you and stuff — and so, we still want to be physical," Muhl said.

"But again, it goes back to putting the guys that we need to do something, we want to put them in the best situation possible."

Riesel will travel for their first game of the season on August 30, against Clifton.

