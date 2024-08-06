Road to Red Zone: Midway's new era begins

WACO, Texas — Midway is kicking off its football practices and for the Panthers, this time of the season is like a holiday.

"Well, I mean, this is kind of one of those things. It's kind of like big Christmas for us and having a hard time sleeping at night. I hope I get a good night's rest tonight. But excited to see these kids," head coach Joe Gillespie said.

"It's amazing. I love hanging out with the boys, playing with old wine, you know, just getting out there, getting out with the guys," senior Michael Collins said.

This new look Panther squad is led by Joe Gillespie. He was announced as the head coach in January and his staff is starting to mesh with the team.

"It's amazing, amazing, new staff but same beliefs rocking with old school this year. We believe in family. I think it's really important," senior Carlos Talton said.

"We were very patient about it and wanted to make sure that we got the right ones that come in and fit our culture kind of cut from the same cloth and willing to sit there and roll up their sleeves and go to work. But, you know, more importantly, they love kids and they have a passion for it and, you know, this is our mission field," Gillespie said.

Last season, Midway had a memorable second half that launched them to the district title and the postseason. Now, they're looking to build off that.

"It's a new season. So anything can happen. So we just need to stay focused, get out there and get after it, play tough," Collins said.

"First is just week by week. You gotta win the week, but, you know, eventually, you know, win district, you know, get, get to December, all those things," Talton said.

Midway's first game of the season will be on August 30 at UMHB against Round Rock.

