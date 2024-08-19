Road to Red Zone: Mart looks to bring home a state title

MART, Texas (KXXV) — The Mart Panthers continue fall practice and are still coming together after taking part in their first scrimmage of the 2024 season.

"You find out a lot about yourselves. What your game plans are, what your coaching philosophy is going to be. And for the kids, it's, you know, can they play or can they not play?," head coach, Kevin Hoffman, said.

Kevin Hoffman enters his 15th season with Mart, 10th as head coach and throughout the years, his philosophy remains the same.

"You know, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But always try to grow and get better at the things that you are doing," Hoffman said.

"He has very much high faith in all his players. You know, he wants you to work hard, just get out there. It's very welcoming that coach, he really want the best for all his players and students and everybody," senior, De'Montrel "Monti" Medlock said.

Last season, the Panthers had another great season, which led to a state championship appearance. For this senior class, they want to finally bring state hardware home.

"I see everybody working hard. We got a lot of freshmen out here that's working hard, trying to be trying to move up, trying to be them. So expectations make it back to game 16 and try to bring one home," senior, D'Angelo Rhodes Jr. said.

"You know, my freshman year we lost in the semifinal game. So, you know, it's, it's very motivating, you know, I really wanna, you know, leave here knowing that I actually won a state championship, you know, to be upon one of the greats of that went to the school," Medlock said.

The Panthers will take on Whitney at home on August 30 to start their season.

